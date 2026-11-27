Palmieri is expected to miss the next 6-8 months with a torn ACL and meniscus in his right knee, the team announced Friday.

Palmieri is done for the season based on that timetable. If the Islanders have a very deep playoff run, there might be a small chance of Palmieri participating towards the end of it, but even in that scenario, it's more likely that he won't play again until the 2027-28 campaign. The 35-year-old has four goals and nine points in 23 appearances this campaign. He has now finished with 25 or fewer games played in two straight regular seasons.