Palmieri inked a two-year, $9.5 million contract with the Islanders on Friday.

The 34-year-old had 24 goals and 24 assists across 82 regular-season games. Palmieri played top-line minutes, as well as averaging 2:21 on the first power play, scoring five times and adding four assists.

