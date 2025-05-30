Palmieri inked a two-year, $9.5 million contract with the Islanders on Friday.
The 34-year-old had 24 goals and 24 assists across 82 regular-season games. Palmieri played top-line minutes, as well as averaging 2:21 on the first power play, scoring five times and adding four assists.
More News
-
Islanders' Kyle Palmieri: Tickles twine in overtime loss•
-
Islanders' Kyle Palmieri: One of each in loss•
-
Islanders' Kyle Palmieri: Lights lamp Monday•
-
Islanders' Kyle Palmieri: Big three-point effort carries win•
-
Islanders' Kyle Palmieri: Another power-play goal Tuesday•
-
Islanders' Kyle Palmieri: Stays hot with power-play goal•