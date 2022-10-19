Palmieri has yet to register a point in three games this season.

The Islanders have won two of their first three games, so they can afford to wait for Palmieri to find his game, but that patience won't last long. Last season Palmieri also got off to a slow start and ended up with only 15 goals and 33 points. He started the season on what is arguably the top line for the team with Brock Nelson, but if his offensive game doesn't pick up, he could quickly find himself on the third line. Palmieri will next get a chance to light the lamp Thursday versus the Devils.