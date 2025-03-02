Palmieri scored a power-play goal on three shots in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Predators.

Palmieri has scored in five of the last six games, though this was his first power-play point since Jan. 16 versus the Flyers. He's not alone in his struggles with the man advantage -- it's a weak spot for the Islanders, which is part of the reason this was the first time since Jan. 28 that the team scored more than three goals. Palmieri reached the 40-point mark (19 goals, 21 assists) and has added 114 shots on net and a minus-3 rating across 59 appearances in a second-line role this season.