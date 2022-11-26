Palmieri (upper body) is still day-to-day, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Palmeri, who has sat out the past two games, is expected to miss another contest Saturday night against Philadelphia. He has produced six goals, nine points, 37 shots on net and 31 hits in 20 games this year
