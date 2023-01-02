Palmieri (upper body) once again skated with the team after practice Monday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

This likely means that Palmieri won't play versus the Canucks on Tuesday. The Islanders will probably want Palmieri to participate in at least one full practice before he appears in a game. This would mean that assuming he can practice Wednesday, he could play in one of the back-to-back games the team plays versus the Oilers on Thursday and the Flames on Friday.