Palmieri contributed a power-play goal in the Islanders' 5-4 overtime win over Carolina on Thursday.

Special teams have been key to Palmieri's value this season. Of his 13 points (six goals) through 22 games, seven of them have come with the man advantage. In terms of power-play points, he's already surpassed his 2022-23 finish of five and has his most since 2019-20 when he recorded 11 goals and 18 points with the man advantage as a member of the Devils. Palmieri is presently on the Islanders' first power-play unit and his production might take a meaningful hit should he ever lose that role.