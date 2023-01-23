Palmieri (upper body) was activated from injured reserve Monday, per the NHL media site.
Palmieri appears to be ready to return to the lineup Monday against Toronto. He has been sidelined since Dec. 16. Palmieri, who has accounted for nine points, 39 shots on goal and 34 hits in 21 games this season, should find himself back in the top-six forward group of the Islanders.
