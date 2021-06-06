Palmieri scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Bruins in Game 4.
Palmieri tied the game at 1-1 at 6:38 of the second period. His goal was the first of four unanswered for the Islanders as they rallied to tie the series at two games apiece. In four second-round games, Palmieri has two goals and two helpers. He's up to seven points, 19 shots on net, a plus-5 rating and 20 hits through 10 playoff contests.
