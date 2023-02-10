Palmieri scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 6-5 loss to the Canucks.

Palmieri has gotten on the scoresheet in six of seven games since returning from an upper-body injury. He has two goals and five helpers in that span, giving him 16 points through 28 outings overall. The 32-year-old has resumed a top-six role lately, and with the Islanders appearing to break out of their scoring funk in the last two contests, he could be a good contributor in both year-long and DFS formats.