Palmieri scored a pair of goals, including the game-winner, in Sunday's 4-3 overtime victory over Pittsburgh in Game 1. He also had three shots and two hits.

Palmieri opened and closed the scoring in this one, breaking the ice 7:58 into the game with a top-shelf shot on a 2-on-2 rush, and then sniping one from the bottom of the right circle with 3:30 left in the first overtime period. Acquired from New Jersey in the days leading up to the trade deadline, Palmieri produced just two goals in 17 regular-season games with the Islanders. The 30-year-old produced five straight 20-goal campaigns prior to 2020-21 and a return to form would be a significant shot in the arm for the Isles' playoff hopes.