Palmieri scored a goal in Tuesday's 7-6 overtime loss to the Predators.

Palmieri gave the Islanders their fourth lead of the game, a 5-4 margin with 4:39 left in the third period, but it wasn't enough. The winger has four goals and three assists over his last 11 outings, though two of those games have been multi-point efforts. Palmieri has largely struggled to string good games together lately. Still, he's put up 24 goals, 48 points, 158 shots on net, 52 hits, 41 blocked shots and a minus-12 rating over 77 outings this season.