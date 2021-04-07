The Devils traded Palmieri and Travis Zajac to the Islanders on Wednesday for A.J. Greer, Mason Jobst, a 2021 first-round draft pick and a conditional 2022 fourth-round draft pick.

The Islanders are tied for first in the East Division, and they're pushing their chips in as the playoffs approach, acquiring two veteran forwards. Palmieri scored at least 24 goals in each of the last five seasons, though he's off to a slower start with eight goals and nine assists this year. Once he clears the necessary COVID-19 protocols, he should slot into the top six along with power-play duties.