Palmieri notched two assists in Friday's 2-0 win over the Red Wings.
He picked up the primaries on an Anders Lee tally in the second period and a Brock Nelson goal in the third. Palmieri has four points, all helpers, in three games since returning from an upper-body injury, and on the season he's up to six goals and 13 points in only 24 contests.
