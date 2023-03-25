Palmieri scored a goal and added an assist in Friday's 5-4 overtime loss to Columbus.

He set up Brock Nelson in the second period before finding the back of the net himself in the third. Palmieri has caught fire over the last week-plus, racking up three goals and seven points in the last four games, but on the season the 32-year-old had a less impressive 13 goals and 28 points through 46 contests.