Palmieri scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Saturday's 4-1 win over Detroit.

The Islanders erased a 1-0 deficit by scoring four unanswered goals in the third period, and Palmieri had a big role in the comeback victory. He snapped a five-game point drought with the performance while posting his first multi-point performance since Jan. 27 -- coincidentally enough, it also came against the Red Wings -- and on the season the veteran winger has 10 goals and 20 points through 38 contests.