Palmieri scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Blue Jackets.
The 33-year-old winger helped set up Pierre Engvall for the game's opening tally midway through the first period before banging home an empty-netter. Palmieri is up to 25 goals on the season, the fifth time in his career he's reached that mark, and his 46 points in 76 games are his highest total since 2018-19.
