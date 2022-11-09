Palmieri scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Rangers.

The veteran winger opened the scoring early in the first period with his first power-play tally of the season, then helped set up Adam Pelech just 14 seconds into the third to kick-start a comeback from a 3-1 deficit. Palmieri had a sluggish start to the campaign, but he now has five goals and seven points in the last eight games.