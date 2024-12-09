Palmieri notched a power-play goal and a power-play assist in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Senators.

Palmieri snapped a three-game point drought with this strong showing, as he made the most of the man advantage while playing a pivotal role in the Islanders' win. The 33-year-old veteran has been producing at a better-than-expected pace when compared to his recent campaigns, and he's up to 22 points (11 goals, 11 assists) in 29 contests. He could have a shot at topping the 54-point haul he produced in 2023-24, which has been his best output since the 57-point season he delivered in 2015-16 while playing for the Devils.