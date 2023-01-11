Palmieri (upper body) is not expected to play Thursday versus the Wild, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Palmieri was a full participant in practice Wednesday, but it was as an extra forward and not part of any line. Since he wasn't skating on any specific line and then was seen after practice working with Ross Johnston, another frequent scratch would seem to indicate that Palmieri won't play Thursday. Perhaps he will make that return Saturday versus the Canadiens.