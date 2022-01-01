Palmieri (lower body) is not guaranteed a spot in the lineup when he comes off injured reserve, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

There is no timetable for a return to action for Palmieri, so for now, this could be a motivational tactic by coach Barry Trotz. While there is no denying that Palmieri has been a bust with only one goal since signing his four-year $20 million contract during the offseason, it's hard to imagine the Islanders making him a healthy scratch for any amount of time. That being said, if the Islanders were to go on a winning streak, perhaps Trotz won't want to fix what isn't broken.