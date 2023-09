Palmieri (undisclosed) won't be re-evaluated until after the Islanders' preseason games Tuesday against the Rangers and Wednesday versus Philadelphia, Islanders coach Lane Lambert told Andrew Gross of Newsday on Saturday.

There is no timetable for Palmieri's return, but it seems he won't get into a preseason contest until Friday versus the Rangers at the earliest. Palmieri recorded 16 goals and 33 points in 55 appearances last season.