Palmieri will make his Islanders debut Thursday against Philadelphia.
Palmieri was just traded from the Devils to the Isles on Wednesday. The 30-year-old winger is expected to skate on New York's third line and top power-play unit during his debut. He's notched 17 points in 34 games this season.
