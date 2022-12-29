Palmieri (upper body) will join the Islanders on their four-game road trip, which starts Sunday against Seattle, per Andrew Gross of Newsday.

Palmieri remains questionable for Sunday's game, but at least the possibility of him returning is there. He has six goals and nine points in 21 contests this season. The 31-year-old last played Dec. 16. Before the road trip, Palmieri will be unavailable for Thursday's contest versus Columbus.