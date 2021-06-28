Palmieri stated Sunday that he wouldn't mind signing with the Islanders this offseason, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Palmieri didn't do much during the regular season for the Islanders after acquiring him from the Devils at the trade deadline. Still, his seven goals in 19 playoff games likely make him one of the top targets available once free agency begins. Palmieri is coming off a five-year $23.5 million contract with the Devils, and if he commands anywhere near that much this summer, it likely won't be from the Islanders.