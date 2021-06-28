Palmieri stated Sunday that he wouldn't mind signing with the Islanders this offseason, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Palmieri didn't do much during the regular season for the Islanders after being acquired from the Devils at the trade deadline. Still, his seven goals in 19 playoff games likely make him a target once free agency begins. Palmieri is coming off a five-year, $23.5 million contract with the Devils.