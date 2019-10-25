Islanders' Leo Komarov: Absence to continue
Coach Barry Trotz said Thursday that Komarov (illness) won't play in Friday's game against Ottawa, and is doubtful for Sunday's game against Philadelphia, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Komarov has yet to resume skating while dealing with the illness, so this news isn't quite a surprise. The veteran resides on the injured reserve list currently, so he'll need to be activated before a possible return. At this point, it's unclear when the Russian will re-enter the lineup in his usual depth role.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.