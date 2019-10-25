Coach Barry Trotz said Thursday that Komarov (illness) won't play in Friday's game against Ottawa, and is doubtful for Sunday's game against Philadelphia, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Komarov has yet to resume skating while dealing with the illness, so this news isn't quite a surprise. The veteran resides on the injured reserve list currently, so he'll need to be activated before a possible return. At this point, it's unclear when the Russian will re-enter the lineup in his usual depth role.