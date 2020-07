Komarov (face) returned to practice Wednesday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Komarov hasn't skated since training camp began July 13 after taking a puck to the face during Phase 2 training, but he's evidently feeling well enough to get back out there, albeit with a full face mask. The 33-year-old winger, who notched 14 points in 48 regular-season contests, will slot into a bottom-six role for the Islanders' qualifying round series against the Panthers.