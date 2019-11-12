Islanders' Leo Komarov: Back in action
Komarov (neck) will be available for Wednesday's game against Toronto, Newsday's Laura Albanese reports.
Komarov has missed the Islanders' last nine games due to an illness and a neck injury, but he's been skating with the team since last Tuesday, so he shouldn't have any limitations against the Maple Leafs. The veteran forward is expected to return to a bottom-six role Wednesday.
