Komarov (neck) will be available for Wednesday's game against Toronto, Newsday's Laura Albanese reports.

Komarov has missed the Islanders' last nine games due to an illness and a neck injury, but he's been skating with the team since last Tuesday, so he shouldn't have any limitations against the Maple Leafs. The veteran forward is expected to return to a bottom-six role Wednesday.

