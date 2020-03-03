Islanders' Leo Komarov: Changes lines
Komarov was moved up to the second-line with Brock Nelson and Anthony Beauvillier, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
The move may tell you all you need to know about the problems for the Islanders on offense. Komarov only has 10 goals in 127 games as an Islander and has never eclipsed the 20 goal mark in a season so it seems awfully desperate to have him in a top-six role. Coach Barry Trotz seems to be just throwing mud against the wall and hoping it sticks and it shouldn't surprise anyone if the promotion for Komarov is short-lived.
