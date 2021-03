Komarov once again cleared waivers Wednesday and will remain with the Islanders, Chris Johnston of SportsNet reports.

Komarov has been placed on waivers several times this season by the Islanders, but no one will take on his contract. The Islanders are up against the cap and would likely do a victory dance should someone ever do so, but the only way they will move that contract is to attach a prospect and/or draft pick to it.