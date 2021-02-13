Komarov cleared waivers on Saturday, Elliotte Friedman of Hockey Night in Canada reports.

This is not surprising as it's not the first time the Isles have placed Komarov on waivers, and they have been unsuccessfully trying to trade him for quite some time now. This move was made so that the Isles can move both Komarov and other players between the big club, the taxi squad, and possibly the AHL. Komarov doesn't provide much to the Islanders outside of veteran influence and has yet to register a point in six games this season. Still, coach Barry Trotz seems to prefer playing the veteran rather than trusting his younger forwards.