Komarov had a goal, assist, and was a plus-2 in the Islanders four-game sweep of the Penguins in the first round of the playoffs.

Coming into the playoffs, Komarov hadn't scored in his last 34 regular season games and only had six goals for the entire season. Komarov is one of the best penalty killers for the Isles and is a pest to opposing teams. As for fantasy owners, however, he is best left on the bench.