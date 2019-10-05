Islanders' Leo Komarov: Credited with assist
Komarov picked up an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Capitals.
The bottom-six forward collected the secondary assist on Devon Toews' pinball goal in the first period. Komarov registered 26 points and plus-18 rating last season, but he's unlikely to appeal to fantasy owners outside of deep formats.
