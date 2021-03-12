site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Islanders' Leo Komarov: Descends to taxi squad
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Komarov was dropped to the taxi squad Thursday, per CapFriendly.
Komarov has two assists and 31 hits in 13 games for the Islanders this year. He remains in the mix for bottom-six playing time.
