Komarov inked a four-year, $12 million deal with the Islanders on Sunday, Chris Johnston of NHL Network reports.

Komarov followed up back-to-back, 30-plus-point seasons with a 19-point dud in 2017-18. A change of scenery will help Komarov, especially now that he'll be further overshadowed by the arrival of John Tavares. Komarov will likely fit into a bottom-six role in New York behind the younger prospects.