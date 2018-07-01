Islanders' Leo Komarov: Destined for Long Island
Komarov inked a four-year, $12 million deal with the Islanders on Sunday, Chris Johnston of NHL Network reports.
Komarov followed up back-to-back, 30-plus-point seasons with a 19-point dud in 2017-18. A change of scenery will help Komarov, especially now that he'll be further overshadowed by the arrival of John Tavares. Komarov will likely fit into a bottom-six role in New York behind the younger prospects.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Leo Komarov: Knee reinjury revealed•
-
Maple Leafs' Leo Komarov: Absent from Game 7 lineup•
-
Maple Leafs' Leo Komarov: Could return for Game 7•
-
Maple Leafs' Leo Komarov: Deems himself ready for Game 5•
-
Maple Leafs' Leo Komarov: Unavailable Thursday•
-
Maple Leafs' Leo Komarov: Ruled out for Game 3•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...