Islanders' Leo Komarov: Does a bit of everything Thursday
Komarov stuffed the stat sheet with a goal, an assist, two shots, a plus-3 rating, two blocks and five hits in Thursday's 7-5 win over the Rangers.
Komarov's a well-rounded player, but the multi-point effort was a rare achievement for him. His eight points through 18 games have Komarov on pace to tie his career-best, 36-point output from 2015-16, but keep in mind he mustered only 19 points in 74 games for Toronto last season.
