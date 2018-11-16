Komarov stuffed the stat sheet with a goal, an assist, two shots, a plus-3 rating, two blocks and five hits in Thursday's 7-5 win over the Rangers.

Komarov's a well-rounded player, but the multi-point effort was a rare achievement for him. His eight points through 18 games have Komarov on pace to tie his career-best, 36-point output from 2015-16, but keep in mind he mustered only 19 points in 74 games for Toronto last season.