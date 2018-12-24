Islanders' Leo Komarov: Ends goal drought
Komarov scored a goal and had four penalty minutes in a 3-1 win over the Stars on Sunday.
This goal must feel good to Komarov, as he had gone 16 games without a goal prior to lighting the lamp. He now has four goals through 35 contests. Last season, his final in Toronto, he only had seven goals, so this seems to be the way his career is trending.
