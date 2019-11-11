Play

Komarov (neck) is expected to return to the lineup Wednesday versus the Maple Leafs, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

The Islanders were off Monday, but Komarov has participated in two straight practices which should bode well for his availability Wednesday. Komarov has missed nine straight games due to illness and the neck injury. He should return to his third-line role upon his return.

