Komarov collected an assist, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 4-1 win over the Red Wings.

The physical winger got on the scoresheet with the secondary helper on Jordan Eberle's second goal of the game. Komarov has only posted four assists without scoring a goal of his own in 12 games this year. The 32-year-old has added 28 hits -- 20 have come in his last five games as the winger brings energy in his third-line role.