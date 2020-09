Head coach Barry Trotz said Komarov (undisclosed) will be available for Monday's Game 1 versus the Lightning, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

Komarov was unable to play in Game 7 versus the Flyers for an unspecified reason, but Trotz said the winger is healthy enough to play. There's a chance he's a healthy scratch to start the Eastern Conference Final, but he's been a steady physical presence with 51 hits over 12 August games, so it's likely that he returns to a third-line role.