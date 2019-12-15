Islanders' Leo Komarov: Healthy scratch again
Komarov was a healthy scratch for the third straight game Saturday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Komarov doesn't really have anyone else but himself to blame for this benching. Injury and poor play have limited him to only four assists and zero goals in 15 games this season. Komarov could draw in this coming week however if the lower-body injury to Michael Dal Colle forces him to miss game action.
