Islanders' Leo Komarov: In the press box
Komarov will be a healthy scratch Thursday in Boston, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.
Komarov was a healthy scratch for three straight games before getting a chance to play Tuesday versus Nashville. Although the 8-3 loss to the Predators can't be blamed on Komarov, he didn't add anything positive to the mix either. Komarov has yet to score and only has four assists in 16 games this season. He will sit in favor of Tom Kuhnhackl and his next chance to play will be Saturday afternoon versus the Ducks.
