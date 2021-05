Komarov posted an assist and three hits in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Bruins in Game 1.

Komarov earned the secondary helper on Adam Pelech's second period tally. The helper was Komarov's second in seven playoff games. The defensively-sound 34-year-old has racked up 41 hits in the postseason. He's not going to see a lot of playing time, but he'll make a physical impact when he's on the ice.