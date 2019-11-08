Islanders' Leo Komarov: May play Saturday
Komarov (illness) may take warmups ahead of Saturday's game against the Panthers, at which point a final determination on his status for the contest will be made, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Komarov has missed the Islanders' last eight games due to an illness, but he's evidently finally getting over his ailment. Another update on the veteran forward's status should surface prior to Saturday's matinee matchup with Florida.
