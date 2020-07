Komarov was not on the ice with the Islanders on Monday after taking a puck to the face during Phase 2, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

Komarov went pointless in his last seven outings prior to the league going on hiatus. Unfortunately, teams and the league won't be announcing the details of player injuries this postseason, so fantasy players may want to avoid selecting the winger in their pools in the event he is going to be out long term.