Islanders' Leo Komarov: No goals in 17 games
Komarov has gone 17 games without a goal for the Islanders.
Komarov does have four assists during those 17 games, but that's just not enough for a team that has been struggling to score over the past month. On the season Komarov has six goals and 20 points in 65 games, but more has to be expected out of the third-line winger. Komarov was likely miscast as a top nine forward and was overpaid during free agency with a four-year $12 million contract. His biggest value to the Islanders is on the penalty kill which was well below average last season. Komarov would seem to only have value in the deepest of fantasy leagues.
