Komarov has now gone 32 straight games without a goal.

Komarov has had a quiet season for the Islanders with six goals and 19 assists in 80 games. Komarov wasn't acquired for his offensive skills, but more for his grit and his penalty killing ability. Still, even with a plus-16 rating, it's hard for the Islanders to justify the four-year $12 million contract they handed Komarov last summer. What makes matters worse for the Isles is that Komarov has to play on the third-line as the team doesn't want to tinker with what might be the best fourth-line in hockey in Matt Martin, Casey Cizikas, and Cal Clutterbuck. The Islanders will be relying on Komarov and his playoff experience when they likely take on the Penguins in their first-round matchup.