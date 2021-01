Komarov is not expected to have a regular role with the Islanders this season, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.

There are several reasons for this. The Islanders are up against the cap and likely will exceed it once they sign Matthew Barzal. The Isles may also elect to go with a more skilled player to play alongside Jean-Gabriel Pageau. That skill may come from Simon Holmstrom or Oliver Wahlstrom as the Islanders need offense from wherever they can get it.