Komarov (illness) is expected to be unavailable for at least the Islanders next two games, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

This would indicate that the earliest Komarov would return to the lineup is Tuesday versus Ottawa. If Komarov does return versus the Senators, then he will have missed six straight games due to the illness. Komarov only has three assists in seven games this season but the Islanders will still welcome him back with open arms as they are missing several bottom-six forwards due to various injuries.